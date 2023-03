WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Jakob Gibbs scored a game-high 24 points as Grace College overcame a slow start to beat Madonna 72-61 and earn a spot in the NAIA Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday night.

Prairie Heights High School grad Elijah Malone added 19 points for the Lancers.

Grace advances to the Sweet Sixteen in Kansas City where they’ll play against Freed-Hardeman on Tuesday.