KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WANE) – Grace College bested Freed-Hardeman 86-67 behind 19 points from Prairie Heights High School graduate Elijah Malone on Tuesday to advance to the NAIA Elite Elite.

Malone was one of five Lancers to score in double figures, as he was joined by Jakob Gibbs (16 points), Cade Gibbs (14), and Frankie Davidson & Jake Wadding (11 points apiece).

*Grace improves to 31-3 on the season and advances to the next round where they will face Georgetown (Ky.) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. with a trip to the Final Four on the line.