WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana basketball fans will get a treat a day after Halloween this year, as Grace College is set to play an exhibition game at Purdue University on Wednesday, November 1.

The rosters for the contest will feature a number of players from northeast Indiana, including five from Blackhawk Christian High School (Caleb Furst & Josh Furst at Purdue and Marcus Davidson, Jimmy Davidson, and Gage Sefton of Grace).

The Nov. 1 game will be Purdue’s first contest of the season, as Purdue returns National Player of the Year Zach Edey following a 29-6 overall campaign. In addition to the Furst brothers, Homestead High School grad Fletcher Loyer gives the Boilermakers even more Fort Wayne flavor.

Grace finished 31-4 overall last year, winning the Crossroads League title under head coach Scott Moore. They are led by Prairie Heights graduate Elijah Malone, a second-team NAIA All-American last season.