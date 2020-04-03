Grace College soccer running for a week straight to help end COVID-19

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a 48-hour nonstop running marathon for the Grace College soccer team has extended into a week long event to help end the spread of COVID-19.

The team first decided on running for 48 hours, but after receiving large amounts of support, the team made the decision to extend the fundraiser for an entire week.

This virus hit close to home for the team after one of their players lost his grandparents to the virus.

If you wish to donate to the Lancers cause, follow the gofundme link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/48-hour-run-against-covid19

To follow the soccer team’s journey through this fundraiser, you can follow the team on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grace__soccer/