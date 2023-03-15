KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WANE) – Grace College saw a fantastic season come to a close on Wednesday night at the NAIA Elite Eight as the Lancers fell to Georgetown (Ky.) 92-85.

Grace led by 13 at one point in the first half, but Georgetown stormed back to take a 45-43 lead at the break on the way to the win.

Prairie Heights High School graduate Elijah Malone and Cade Gibbs each scored 15 points to pace the Lancers. Jakob Gibbs added 13, Ian Scott 12, Blackhawk Christian grad Frankie Davidson 11, and Jake Wadding 10 for Grace.

Georgetown advances to the Final Four on Friday where they will face the winner of the Arizona Christian/Indiana Tech game. at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Grace ends the year 31-4 overall.