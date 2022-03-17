WANE 15
by: Glenn Marini
Posted: Mar 17, 2022 / 05:35 PM EDT
Updated: Mar 17, 2022 / 05:35 PM EDT
(WANE) – Grace College saw its run in the NAIA National Tournament come to an end on Thursday afternoon as the Lancers fell in the round of 16 to the College of Idaho by a score of 71-66.
The Lancers finish with a 27-9 record.
Great season for the Lancers ends in the NAIA Round of 16. @GraceBasketball finishes the season with a 27-9 record. Bright future ahead for the Lancers!#LancerUp pic.twitter.com/1OS5dItbVE— Grace Athletics (@GraceLancers) March 17, 2022
Courtesy: Grace College