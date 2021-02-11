Gophers come up big down the stretch to best Boilermakers

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Aljami Durham scored a career-high 24 points, Armaan Franklin tied his best with 23 points and Indiana beat Northwestern 79-76 in double overtime for the Wildcats' 10th straight loss.

Indiana trailed by as many as 14 points, and led for just 14 seconds through regulation and the first overtime. But Jerome Hunter put Indiana ahead 75-71 with 16.2 seconds left in the second overtime on a step-back 3-pointer.