Goodwin, Notre Dame hold off Boston College 80-70

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 21 points, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham had double-doubles, and Notre Dame got its first ACC victory with an 80-70 win over Boston College.
Hubb had 13 points and 10 assists and Durham had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Nate Laszewski added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Cormac Ryan scored 10 for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame came into the game with a four-game losing streak, three coming against ranked opponents.
Steffon Mitchell had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles.