Goodwin, Notre Dame hold off Boston College 80-70

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Purdue Fort Wayne senior guard Sierra Bell scored her career-high as a Mastodon with 21 points against Green Bay on Saturday (Jan. 16). The Mastodons fell to the Phoenix 70-59 in the Gates Sports Center.

Bell finished shooting 7 of 16, including makes on her last two shots. She coupled her scoring with four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Purdue Fort Wayne did most of its damage in the first half from outside the lane, as the Mastodons scored their first points in the paint as time expired in the second quarter. Riley Ott beat the buzzer with a floater as she drove to the basket. The 'Dons hit five triples in the opening 20 minutes, with two coming from Bell and one from Ott, Hannah Hess and Valerie Clark.

The Mastodons did a good job taking care of the basketball, committing just four turnovers while dishing out six assists in the first half. These six assists were distributed on seven made baskets. The 'Dons finished with just 10 turnovers while forcing 14.Green Bay took its one-point lead from the first quarter out to nine in the second by holding just three field goals. The 'Dons finished the quarter on a 6-3 push, with the triple from Clark, a free throw from Jaida Wolfork and the buzzer-beater from Ott.

Wolfork dropped in a 3-pointer 2:32 into the third quarter, then got another one less than a minute later. Bell followed Wolfork's lead, knocking in a mid-range jumper and a pair of free throws to cap off a 10-0 run that only took 1:53. This cut the Green Bay lead to five at 37-32.

In the fourth, Ott buried a triple then the team forced a five-second violation on the ensuing inbounds pass. Hess knocked in a floater for a mini 5-0 spurt. Later on, Shayla Sellers converted a traditional 3-point play, but Green Bay's lead had ballooned to much by this point. On the following possession, Bell buried a triple despite being fouled on the shot.

Ott and Wolfork joined Bell in double-figures, scoring 11 each. Amellia Bromenschenkel led the way in the rebounding category with six, while Bell and Wolfork had four each.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 0-12, 0-10 Horizon League while Green Bay improves to 7-4, 6-2 Horizon League. The Mastodons will continue League play next week (Jan. 22-23), when they travel to Oakland for Friday and Saturday games. They return home the following week to face Detroit Mercy.