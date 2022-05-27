FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School graduate Luke Goode played basketball and football for the Spartans, but on Friday he got a chance to show off his baseball skills as the University of Illinois hoopster threw out the first pitch at the TinCaps game.

As a freshman at Illinois last year, Goode played in 28 games while averaging 2.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in a night. He played 8.9 minute a game and shot 37.1 percent from behind the arc.

A six-foot-seven wing, Goode helped Illinois finish 23-10 overall and win a share the Big Ten regular season title, splitting the crown with Wisconsin as both the Illini and Badgers finished 15-5 in conference play.

The Illinois line-up will look plenty different for the 2022-23 season, as All-American big man Kofi Cockburn has declared for the NBA Draft, point guar Andre Curbelo has transferred to St. John’s, while record-setting guard Trent Frazier has graduated.

Illinois will lean on veteran Coleman Hawkins as well as Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. to step into big roles, while Goode should be in the mix for more minutes.