FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off their sophomore seasons in the Big Ten, former Highlight Zone stars Caleb Furst and Luke Goode paid it forward this week with their third annual basketball camp at OPS Dupont.

Attendees were treated to a star-studded pickup game on the final day of camp. Furst and Goode teamed up with other northeast Indiana hoops standouts like Homestead grad Fletcher Loyer, Central Noble alum Connor Essegian and Marion High School grad Jalen Blackmon.

Furst, a Blackhawk Christian grad, is coming off his second season at Purdue. The forward averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while helping the Boilermakers win a Big Ten regular season and tournament title.

Goode, a Homestead grad, is hoping for a fully healthy offseason after a foot injury sidelined him for most of the 2022-23 season. The Illinois junior rejoined the Illini during the stretch run of the season and also played in the NCAA Tournament.