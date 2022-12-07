CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jarred Godfrey notched 19 points and Bobby Planutis scored his 1,000th career point in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 89-68 win at SEMO on Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening in non-league play.

The Mastodons were up 41-29 at the break and put the contest away with a 17-0 run before the 10-minute mark of the second half. It started with a 3-pointer by Planutis that give him 1,000 points in his career. 12 of the 17 points came from players off the bench.

Godfrey finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He earned a pair of assists in the first half to hit the 400 mark for his career. He is the sixth Mastodon in program history to reach the mark. Godfrey also took over second place in made field goals in program history. He now owns 612. He entered the game tied with Bruce Roland (1986-89) with 608. The only thing that didn’t go Godfrey’s way was he saw his consecutive made free throw streak dating back to last season snapped at 49 with a miss in the second half.

Planutis finished with 14 points on four 3-pointers. Quinton Morton-Robertson and Anthony Roberts each added 13 points off the bench. Roberts provided a nice chase-down block late in the second half. Morton-Robertson finished +27 in the game.

10 Mastodons recorded a field goal in the game. The ‘Dons had 21 assists on 28 field goals. Five ‘Dons had three or more assists. Purdue Fort Wayne connected on 13-of-32 (40.6 percent) from three while making 20-of-27 at the charity stripe. The Mastodon bench scored 45 points.

Phillip Russell led SEMO with 25 points. The ‘Dons improve to 6-4. SEMO falls to 5-5. Purdue Fort Wayne will continue play in the Show Me State on Saturday in a road game at Missouri State.