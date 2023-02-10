FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Jarred Godfrey scored a season-high 33 points, but Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball fell to the league-leading Youngstown State Penguins 81-72 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday (Feb. 10) evening.

Godfrey finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. He now has 2,045 career points. He needs just 21 points to pass former Mastodon great and NBA player John Konchar.

The Mastodons jumped out to a 13-6 lead, which helped them weather a 6:42 scoreless stretch. Jarred Godfrey quenched the scoring drought, converting a layup through traffic.

From the 1:14 mark in the first to the 17:01 mark, the Penguins went on a 17-2 run that put them up for good.

Ra Kpedi had a thunderous dunk and converted the 3-point play to cut the lead to seven at 67-60. From there, YSU went to its best player in Dwayne Cohill, who scored four in a row to put it out of reach. Cohill matched Godfrey, scoring 33 of his own. The Penguins shot 63.0 percent from the floor in the second half.

Kpedi added 13 points and six rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 15-11 and 7-8 in Horizon League play. The Penguins improve to 20-6 and 12-3 in league. The Mastodons will take the floor at the Gates Sports Center on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a league game against Robert Morris.