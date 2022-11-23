FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball graduate student guard Jarred Godfrey has been named to the CollegeInsider.com Lou Henson Award Watch List, the organization announced on Tuesday (Nov. 22).

The Lou Henson Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I men’s basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.

Godfrey was a 2022-23 Preseason All-Horizon League First Team pick after earning All-Horizon League First Team honors in 2021-22. The Atlanta, Georgia native ranks fourth in points (1,673), fourth in field goals (590), fifth in steals (175), sixth in assists (385) and seventh in rebounds (514) in program history.

Godfrey is one of five Horizon League student-athletes selected to the list.