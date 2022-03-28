FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jarred Godfrey is already one of the top scorers in Mastodons basketball history – and he’ll have a chance to add to that total in the coming future.

Godfrey announced via social media on Monday that he will return to the Mastodons for a fifth season of eligibility. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA ruled the 2020-21 season did not count against the eligibility of student-athletes, hence Godfrey’s ability to exercise his right for a fifth year with the Dons.

According to the Mastodons record book, Godfrey has tallied 1,613 career points – fourth-best in program history. John Konchar sits atop the list with 2,065 points, a reachable number for Godfrey next season.

The Dons went 21-12 overall this past season, earning a share of the Horizon League regular season championship and garnering a bid to the 2022 College Basketball Invitational.