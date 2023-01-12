INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Jarred Godfrey paced the Mastodons with a 22-point performance in a 70-55 win at IUPUI on Thursday evening. The win puts Purdue Fort Wayne back over .500 in Horizon League play with a 4-3 conference record.

Deonte Billups finished second on the team with 15 points, followed by a dozen from Bobby Planutis to round out the double-digit scorers.

Defensively, Purdue Fort Wayne held IUPUI to only one made 3-pointer, including a 21-of-50 performance from the floor.

Purdue Fort Wayne looks to build on Thursday’s win when the Mastodons host Cleveland State at Memorial Coliseum on Monday at 7 p.m.