ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Senior Jarred Godrey poured in 32 points, including 5 threes, to lead the Mastodons to a 82-73 victory at Oakland on Thursday night.

Godfrey came into the night 95 points shy of John Konchar’s all-time scoring record at Purdue Fort Wayne of 2,065 points.

The Dons improve to 7-6 in the Horizon League and 15-9 overall. Next up the Dons play at Detroit Mercy at 1 p.m. on Saturday.