Godfrey nets career-high 41 as Mastodons extinguish Flames

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Jarred Godfrey scored 41 points, including eight in overtime, as the Mastodons defeated UIC 96-89 on Friday (Jan. 8) evening at the Gates Sports Center.

The 41 points is a career best for the junior. He finished three short of the school record for points in a game. Max Landis’ ­44 points at South Dakota on Feb. 4, 2016 stands as the high mark.

Godfrey added nine rebounds and four steals to go with his 41 points. He was 13-of-24 from the floor including 4-of-6 from three. Each of his attempts came near the basket or beyond the arc. He made 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Godfrey had 21 points at halftime.

While Godfrey had the big night, multiple Mastodons had key performances. Jalon Pipkins scored 19 points. Deonte Billups recorded a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Jarvis Walker had his best game as a Mastodon, scoring nine points in 16 minutes.

It was a 74-70 Mastodon lead with 5:34 left when the ‘Dons scored seven straight to go up 11. Godfrey had five of the points. UIC responded by scoring 11 straight points to force the extra session.



Overtime saw the ‘Dons outscore UIC 15-8. The ‘Dons scored on their first three possessions only to see UIC make a pair of 3-pointers to tie the game up at 87. Godfrey went back to work and scored seven straight to clinch the game. The ‘Dons finished 6-of-6 from the floor in overtime.

The Mastodons shot 53.6 percent (37-of-69) while UIC finished at 42.9 percent (33-of-77). UIC was led by Teyvion Kirk’s 31 points.

The Mastodons are now 3-5 (2-5 Horizon League). The Flames fall to 5-3 (2-1 Horizon). The ‘Dons and Flames will play again on Saturday in a 5 p.m. start.