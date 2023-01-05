FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball earned a 79-69 victory over visiting Green Bay on Thursday (Jan. 5) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Jarred Godfrey moved up to second all-time on the Purdue Fort Wayne scoring list in the victory, surpassing Frank Gaines. Godfrey tallied 14 of his team-high 23 points in the opening stanza to lead the Mastodons. Godfrey’s career point total now sits at 1,855. The only name above Godfrey is his former teammate John Konchar. The current Memphis Grizzlies member finished with 2,065 points as a Mastodon.

Neither side led by more than five points through the game’s first 15 minutes. Purdue Fort Wayne was able to use a 9-0 spurt beginning at the 4:58 mark left in the first half to create some separation from the visiting Phoenix. Purdue Fort Wayne got back-to-back layups from Damian Chong Qui and Ra Kpedi . Anthony Roberts capped the run with a tough basket in the paint and a 3-pointer from the wing. Heading into halftime, the Mastodons led 42-35.

Following the break, the ‘Dons used an 11-2 burst before the first media timeout to build a double-digit advantage. Purdue Fort Wayne would lead by as many as 22 points in the second half.

Godfrey led Purdue Fort Wayne with 23 points. He finished a perfect 11-of-11 from the free throw line, marking the first time a Mastodon has finished a perfect 10-of-10 or better from the charity stripe since Bryson Scott did it against Detroit Mercy on Nov 28, 2017. Chong Qui added 13 points and four assists. Roberts and Kpedi scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Both Roberts and Kpedi led Purdue Fort Wayne with nine rebounds. As a team the Mastodons converted 18-of-23 free throw attempts.

The ‘Dons dominated the glass in Thursday’s win, owning a 37-25 advantage. Purdue Fort Wayne grabbed 15 offensive boards and tallied 17 second chance points. The ‘Dons also posted 38 points in the paint. The Mastodons finished 28-of-61 from the floor, including a 5-of-10 mark from beyond the arc. The 10 3-point attempts for the Mastodons are their fewest in a game since taking 10 at IUPUI on Feb. 22, 2014.

Purdue Fort Wayne improved to 11-5 (3-2 Horizon League) with the win. The Mastodons are now 7-1 at home on the season. Green Bay dropped to 2-14 (1-4 Horizon League).

The Mastodons will be back in action on Saturday (Jan. 7) against the Milwaukee Panthers as Horizon League play continues. Game time from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is slated for 1 p.m.