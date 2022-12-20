FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jarred Godfrey scored 21 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to an 83-59 win over the University of Southern Indiana to close out the first-ever Indiana Classic at War Memorial Coliseum.
Godfrey leads Dons over USI to close out Indiana Classic
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
