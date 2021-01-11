Godfrey earns Horizon League Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey has been named the Nike Horizon League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday (January 11). Additionally, Godfrey was named the Lou Henson National Player of the Week by CollegeInsider.com.

Godfrey helped the Mastodons to a pair of wins over UIC last week. He averaged 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Godfrey shot 54.3 percent (19-of-35) from the floor and 60.0 percent (6-of-10) from three.

Friday’s contest saw Godfrey score a career-high 41 points. It stands as the most by a Mastodon in program history at the Gates Sports Center. It was also three points shy of the program record for points in a game. He finished a career-best 11-of-12 from the line. Godfrey was especially effective in overtime, scoring eight points in the extra session.

Godfrey returned on Saturday to score 16 points with four rebounds in the Mastodons’ 33-point victory over the Flames.

Friday’s performance earned a 31.8 game score according to sports-reference.com. After his 31.0 score earlier this season vs. Robert Morris, he is the only player in the nation with two 31.0 or better game scores against Division I opponents this season. Game score is a measure created by John Hollinger to give a rough measure of a player’s productivity for a single game. The scale is similar to that of points scored with 40 being outstanding and 10 being average.

The junior from Atlanta is averaging 18.2 points per game on the season, second-best in the Horizon League. His 52.4 percent shooting from the floor is fifth-best in the league.

Godfrey’s efficiency from beyond the arc and success getting to the basket is a key reason the ‘Dons rank fourth in the nation in 3-point percentage (42.4) and 11th in field goal percentage (51.0).

The Mastodons are 4-5 (3-5 Horizon) on the season and travel to Milwaukee this weekend.