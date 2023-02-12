FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jarred Godfrey broke Purdue Fort Wayne’s all-time scoring record previously held by Jon Konchar on Sunday, but the Mastodons couldn’t hold off a furious comeback by Robert Morris in a 71-64 loss.

Godfrey scored a team-high 23 points, breaking the program record at the free throw line early in the second half.

Purdue Fort Wayne led by as much as 18 midway through the first half, taking a 37-24 lead to halftime. Robert Morris outscored the Mastodons, 47-27, in the second half, including a 9-0 run to close out the game.

The Mastodons fall to 15-12 overall, including a 7-9 record in Horizon League Play. Purdue Fort Wayne continues their final home stand of the regular season on Friday against Northern Kentucky.