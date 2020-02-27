Gibbs, Irish sink Boston College at buzzer

BOSTON (AP) – John Mooney scored 22 points with 12 rebounds, and T.J. Gibbs flipped in the game-winner with 0.1 seconds left to help Notre Dame beat Boston College 62-61 in an Ash Wednesday matchup of the longtime Catholic school rivals.

BC led by as many as 10 points in the first half and had the lead with 8 seconds remaining. But Prentiss Hubb brought the ball down, ran into a dead end at the free-throw line and then slid the ball to Gibbs, who got the shot off in time.

Steffon Mitchell had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for BC.