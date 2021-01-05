Georgia Tech has positive COVID test, game at Notre Dame postponed

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey shouts instructions late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Florida State defeated Notre Dame 85-84. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team has shut down all athletic activities and postponed Wednesday night’s game at Notre Dame because of COVID-19 protocols.

No date has been set to make up the game against the Fighting Irish.

Georgia Tech (6-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) said it won’t resume athletic activities until it meets the guidelines set by the ACC Medical Advisory Group. The school gave no details on what caused the shutdown.

The shutdown comes with Georgia Tech in the midst of an impressive stretch after an 0-2 start. The Yellow Jackets have won six of their last seven games, including ACC victories over North Carolina and Wake Forest in the past week.

PER A RELEASE BY THE ACC:

“The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).”