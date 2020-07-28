Garrett grad, former Trine star Dawson named to DIII All-Decade Team

ANGOLA, Ind. – Former Trine University women’s basketball standout Brandi Dawson has been named to the D3hoops.com All-Decade Team. This is the second time D3hoops.com has released an All-Decade Team.

This year’s list of honorees played at their respective schools from 2010-2020 and were selected from D3hoops.com All-American lists.

After transferring to Trine from Division I Wright State, Dawson wore the navy and white from 2015-19 and ended her career third on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,670 career points. She is the program’s all-time leader in field goals made with 683 and tied for the all-time mark in career starts with 110 in 111 total games played and her .538 lifetime shooting percentage is tied for third best all-time. Dawson attempted 1,269 shots which rank as the fourth highest in school history. In addition, she ranks in a tie for fourth in free-throws made (277), fifth in free-throw attempts (363), ninth in free-throw percentage (76.3), tied for sixth in rebounds (591), fourth in blocks (64), second in minutes played (3,188) and fifth in minutes per game (28.7).

Dawson was a three-time Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association “Most Valuable Player” and a four-time All-MIAA honoree (three-time first-team selection). She was also a three-time D3hoops.com All-American (2016-19), a three-time D3hoops.com All-Region selection (2016-19) and a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-American (2018-19).

During her four-year career, Trine finished a combined 96-18 record with three seasons of 25 or more wins, including back-to-back 26-win campaigns for a school record. The Thunder posted two MIAA Tournament Championships, including the program’s first in 2016-17, two solo MIAA regular-season titles (2016-17 and 2018-19) and one co-regular season title (2017-18). Dawson also helped lead Trine to three NCAA Division III Tournament appearances that included a trip to the “Sweet 16” in 2017-18.

“My time at Trine was special because I was surrounded by my teammates and coaches who ended up becoming family to me,” said Dawson. “They believed in me and pushed me everyday to be better which led me to all of my accomplishments in my four years. I honestly had so many amazing times with my team that I can’t even think of any specific memories that stand out more than others. Each year just kept getting better and better, the more we kept winning together!”