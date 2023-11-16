ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Fred Garland’s team-high 20 points helped Trine improve to 3-0 on the season with a 79-58 win over Franklin College on Thursday.

Garland was one of five Thunder players to finish in double figures, with East Noble High School grad Brent Cox adding 14 and Drew Moore dropping 12. Aidan Smylie and Cortez Garland each scored 10 in Thursday’s win.

As a team, Trine shot 31-of-58 from the floor while holding Franklin to 35.2% shooting in the win. The Thunder also capitalized on 19 Franklin turnovers, scoring 18 points off those miscues.

Trine continues a 3-game home stand by hosting Baldwin Wallace on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.