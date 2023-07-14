BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – When the Hoosiers hit the hardwood for the 2023-24 season, Mike Woodson’s crew will look quite different with several new faces joining over the offseason.

One of Woodson’s mainstays will be guard Trey Galloway, who is gearing up for his fourth season in Bloomington.

Galloway is one of two returning starters, joining Xavier Johnson in the backcourt. In 32 games last year, Galloway averaged 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 47% from the floor.

With several new faces on this year’s Hoosiers team, Galloways hopes to be a floor general on and off the court.

Indiana opens the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast.