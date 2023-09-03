FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Morgan Gallagher’s first collegiate goal of her career was the lone tally in a 1-0 win for Purdue Fort Wayne (3-2-1) over Missouri Valley Conference contender Valparaiso.

Gallagher struck in the 21st minute after ripping away possession from a Valpo defender.

Defensively, Homestead High School grad Sam Castaneda notched another shutout in her historic career. The reigning Horizon League Goalkeeper of the Year stopped all seven shots on frame from Valparaiso.

Purdue Fort Wayne wraps up a 3-match home stand on Thursday against Eastern Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.