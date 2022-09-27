WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – After off-season surgery to repair a bone fragment in his left heel that’s bothered him for years, Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst is healthy and ready to take a bigger role as a sophomore for the Boilermakers.

Furst started 12 of the 34 games he played for Purdue last season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds a night.

However, with Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams, and Sasha Stefanovich now gone, the six-foot-ten Furst acknowledges he’ll need to step up his game this season.

Purdue’s first regular season game is set for November 8 at Mackey Arena against Milwaukee.