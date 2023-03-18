KANSAS CITY (WANE) – Despite trailing as much as 23 points, Indiana Tech’s rally fell short in a 73-71 loss to the College of Idaho in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship.

Grant Smith pulled up for a mid-range jumper in the final seconds, but his jumper clanked off the front iron as time expired.

Rog Stein led the Warriors with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Leo grad Blake Davison, along with Max Perez, finished with a dozen. Josh Kline rounded out the double digit scorers with 11.

Despite falling short in the national championship, Indiana Tech wraps up their most successful season in program history. The Warriors finish the year with a 32-5 record and their first appearance in the title game.