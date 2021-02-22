From the Schaefer Center to SportsCenter: Indiana Tech’s buzzer beater no. 1 on ESPN

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From the Schaefer Center to SportsCenter, Indiana Tech put Fort Wayne in the spotlight Sunday night as the no. 1 play on ESPN’s Top 10 thanks to an improbable buzzer-beater from junior Grant Smith to beat visiting Lourdes University.

Smith’s bucket came courtesy of an assist from fellow junior Rog Stein, helping Tech beat Lourdes by a final of 81-80.

Tech’s next game is Tuesday night at Siena Heights. They’ll then turn their attention to the WHAC Tournament with first round action set for Thursday.

