From Notre Dame to New Orleans: WANE-TV goes 1-on-1 with Ian Book at youth football camp

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Former Notre Dame football star and current New Orleans Saints Quarterback Ian Book hosted the Indiana Physical Therapy Ian Book Youth Football Camp in Fort Wayne at the Plex North

Complex.

Over the course of the camp day, Ian Book and camp coaches provided campers with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment.

Camp activities included lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards.

Each camper received a limited-edition camp t-shirt, a camp photo with Ian Book, and take-home items

from camp sponsors.

Book was on-site to direct the camp and was joined by area high school and youth league coaches.

The camp was open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16.