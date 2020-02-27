Freshman plays hero on Senior Night for Mastodons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Freshman Deonte Billups tallied 21 points – including a clutch three to beat the shot clock with 45 seconds left – as Purdue Fort Wayne bested visiting Denver 58-51 at the Hilliard Gates Center on Senior Night.

Billups – a Moline, Ill. native – also pulled down nine rebounds for the Dons.

Dylan Carl was the only other Mastodon on double figures, as the junior from Alma, Mich. tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mastodons held Denver to just 14 points in the first half for what is believed to be a program record in D-1 men’s basketball.

PFW improved to 13-17 overall and 6-9 in conference play with the win. It was PFW’s final home game as a member of the Summit League as the Dons will move to the Horizon League in the 2020-21 school year.

The Dons wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Oral Roberts.