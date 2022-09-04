COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – There are no moral victories in a loss, but there are some positive takeaways from Notre Dame’s season opening loss at Ohio State.

Entering the game as heavy underdogs, Notre Dame held a 10-7 lead at halftime thanks in large part to the defense. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner showed some promise in his debut, connecting on some chunk plays throughout the first half.

Despite the flashes, head coach Marcus Freeman knows the team needs to play all 60 minutes and finish against a high caliber opponent.

Notre Dame heads back to South Bend for the team’s home opener against Marshall. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.