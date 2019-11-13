Freeman, Ball State top Mastodons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Cardinals staggering 65 percent shooting in the opening 10 minutes of action set the tone for tonight’s contest as Ball State went on to defeat Purdue Fort Wayne, 83-52, Tuesday night at the Gates Sports Center for its first win of the season.

Ball State improves to 1-1 on the season while Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 2-1 overall. The Cardinals also remain undefeated in the all-time series against the Mastodons, improving to 6-0.

Freshman Sydney Freeman and sophomore Thelma Dis Agustsdottir got things started offensively for Ball State with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Cardinals an early 6-0 edge over the Mastodons, all in the first two minutes of action. Redshirt freshman Anna Clephane knocked down two jumpers, stretching the Cardinals lead to 13-3 by the first official timeout with 5:16 left in the first quarter. After the timeout, the Cardinals used a 13-8 run to close out the quarter with a 26-11 lead over the Mastodons.

Clephane kicked things off in the second period knocking down a 3-point basket to push Ball State’s lead even further. Ball State maintained its up-tempo offense to take a 45-27 advantage over Purdue Fort Wayne at intermission. For the half, Ball State shot 56 percent (18-32) from the field while limiting the Mastodons to 35 (10-28) percent shooting.

The Cardinals came out storming in the third quarter, outscoring the Mastodons 17-9 to take a 26-point (62-36) cushion into the final stanza. Ball State would carry out its momentum the remainder of the contest for its first victory of the season.

Ball State had an impressive showing from its bench with 41 points scored. The Cardinals were led in scoring by Clephane with 16 points off 6-of-7 shooting from floor while sophomore Blake Smith, junior Jasmin Samz and freshman Estel Puiggros each finished the night with 10 points. Defensively, junior Oshlynn Brown and senior Arbrie Benson had seven rebounds apiece.

The Cardinals dominated the paint, scoring 32 points while allowing 10 to Purdue Fort Wayne. Ball State also led in the rebound column, outworking the Mastodons 43-26.



The Ball State women’s basketball team will close its three-game road swing Saturday at Cincinnati. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. The Cardinals defeated the Bearcats last season in Worthen Arena, 75-63.