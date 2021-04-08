Franklin leaving Hoosiers, heading to Virginia

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WANE) – Armaan Franklin is heading to the University of Virginia as the former I.U. standout announced his intention to transfer on social media Thursday night.

This past year as a sophomore Franklin was IU’s second-leading scorer at 11.4 points a game. He also tallied 4.1 rebounds.

The six-foot-four guard from Indianapolis is the sixth and final member of the group six Hoosiers that put their name in the NCAA transfer portal following the 2020-21. Of the six two are leaving (Franklin to Virginia, Al Durham to Providence), while four of the six (Khristian Lander, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo, and Parker Stewart) will remain at I.U.

