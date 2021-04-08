Franklin leaving Hoosiers, heading to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WANE) – Armaan Franklin is heading to the University of Virginia as the former I.U. standout announced his intention to transfer on social media Thursday night.

Excited about the next chapter in my hoops life. Still, have to say a big thanks to the IU community, fans and my teammates for all their support. Know that I appreciate you all so much! ⚔️🔹🔸⚔️ @UVAMensHoops pic.twitter.com/NErzsdMDXL — Armaan Franklin (@unkle44artty) April 8, 2021

This past year as a sophomore Franklin was IU’s second-leading scorer at 11.4 points a game. He also tallied 4.1 rebounds.

The six-foot-four guard from Indianapolis is the sixth and final member of the group six Hoosiers that put their name in the NCAA transfer portal following the 2020-21. Of the six two are leaving (Franklin to Virginia, Al Durham to Providence), while four of the six (Khristian Lander, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo, and Parker Stewart) will remain at I.U.