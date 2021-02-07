Franklin, Hoosiers sink Hawkeyes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WANE) - Purdue Fort Wayne freshmen Rylie Parker and Zoe Ketterman both recorded new career-high rebounding marks, as Parker grabbed nine and Ketterman pulled down four in the Mastodons' 68-52 loss at Youngstown State.

Parker earned the start on Saturday (Feb. 6) and quickly took advantage, knocking in a mid-range jumper from the left side to give the Mastodons a lead after the first possession. Purdue Fort Wayne had a 7-0 run midway into the first quarter with triples from Shayla Sellers and Sierra Bell and a freebie from Ketterman. Sellers banked in her 3-pointer as the shot clock was about to expire. Bell got hot in the opening quarter, scoring two buckets from close range in a 40-second spurt, giving the 'Dons a three-point lead. The Penguins evened the quarter at 15 just before the break with a triple with five seconds left on the clock. The 'Dons led for 5:06 of the opening 10 minutes.