Foy records triple-double as Tech wins 28th in a row

WINONA LAKE, Ind. – Indiana Tech won its 28th straight game behind a big night from Erika Foy as the Warriors topped Grace College by a score of 81-54 Thursday night at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.

Foy tallied a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. Teammate Alexis Hill racked up a game-high 35 points to go with 12 boards while Kyra Whitaker also added 15 points for Tech.

Indiana Tech, ranked no. 22 in the country, improves to 9-0 this season.

Grace’s Kyannah Stull was the only Lancer in double figures with 14 points.

Grace falls to 3-4 overall with the loss.