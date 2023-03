FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mississinewa High School graduate Erika Foy tallied 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Indiana Tech over Bryan College 63-48 in the first round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night at the Schaefer Center.

Kyra Whitaker and Genevieve Decker added 14 points apiece for the Warriors.

Indiana Tech now plays Briar Cliff (Iowa)/Missouri Baptist at 6 p.m. tomorrow in the second round.