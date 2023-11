FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mississinewa High School graduate and reigning WHAC Player of the Week Erika Foy tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Indiana Tech over Lawrence Tech 78-53 at the Schafer Center on Wednesday night on the front end of a women’s-men’s doubleheader.

Bethany Worm added 17 points for the Warriors. Of note to local basketball fans, Homestead High School graduate Julia Huey tallied 8 points in 29 minutes for Lawrence Tech.