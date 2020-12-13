Four ‘Dons Score For The First Time in Loss at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Four Mastodons found their way into the scoring column for the first time in their Purdue Fort Wayne careers in their Horizon League opener at IUPUI on Saturday (Dec. 12). Nine Mastodons scored as they dropped the contest 75-36 in the Jungle.

Valerie Clark scored her first points as a Mastodon, as she knocked in a 3-pointer with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter. Kendal Muxlow, Aubrey Stupp and Margo Thompson also broke the scoring barrier, as they all scored their first career points in the fourth quarter. Muxlow scored her first on a layup with 7:44 left in the contest. Stupp scored 16 seconds later on a mid-range jumper and Thompson dropped in a layup with 4:20 to go.

The Mastodons forced IUPUI into 22 turnovers, which matched the most for the season, tied with 22 turnovers committed at Notre Dame.

The preseason Horizon League favorites had their offense rolling in the first quarter, outscoring the ‘Dons 21-10. This lead would hold throughout the contest. Shayla Sellers scored six of her eight points in the opening quarter, making both of her shots.

With 6:18 left in the third quarter, Krisen Hunt drove to the hoop and laid it in. On the ensuing IUPUI possession, Hunt stripped the Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year Macee Williams, forcing one of IUPUI’s 22 turnovers. Under a minute later, Hunt knocked in a close-range jumper to go on her own 4-0 push.

Sellers (8), Sierra Bell (6) and Muxlow (6) led the Mastodons in scoring. Four ‘Dons had a pair of steals each: Sellers, Bell, Zoe Ketterman and Hunt.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 0-3 while IUPUI improves to 3-1. These two squads will meet again tomorrow (Sunday, Dec. 13) for a 3 p.m. rematch. That game will be on ESPN+.