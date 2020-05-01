Fort Wayne’s Kroft heading to Texas JUCO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Lucas Kroft is heading south after his freshman season at Ball State, as the six-foot-five wing is transferring to Western Texas College, a junior college in Snyder, Texas.

Last season at Ball State Kroft played significant minutes early in the year, but saw his playing time dwindle throughout the season.

Kroft announced in mid-March that he was leaving Ball State.

He played in 14 games for the Cardinals this past season. He averaged 8.7 minutes in those games, scoring 1.1 points and pulling down 0.8 rebounds.

While he played his senior season of high school basketball at Richmond, Kroft previously played in Fort Wayne at Blackhawk Christian and North Side.

Ball State went 18-13 this past season.