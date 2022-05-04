FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From a 5-foot-7, 140-pound senior at Bishop Dwenger High School to a 6-foot-4, 225-pound flamethrower at Ivy Tech, Mat Peters may be the poster boy for late bloomers in the game of baseball as the righty now hits 101 miles per hour on the radar gun and has transformed himself into a viable pro prospect.

Peters graduated from Bishop Dwenger in 2019 and at the time threw about 85 miles an hour. He called himself a “below average” high school player who didn’t even get into the game for the Saints on senior night.

However, Peters was determined to succeed in the game of baseball and landed at Oakton Community College outside of Chicago. After the 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID, Peters headed down south to play at Hillsborough Community College near Tampa, Florida.

Peters eventually moved back to his hometown to pitch for Ivy Tech. In his first bullpen session with pitching coach Javi DeJesus, Peters threw 89-93 miles an hour this past fall. As his body continued to grow, Peters and DeJesus reworked his mechanics and refined his training techniques with the result being a fastball topping out at 97 miles an hour in Mat’s first bullpen session of the spring.

Peters has seen his velocity continue to rise during the season. His first pitch in last Saturday’s game against Indiana Tech registered at 100 miles an hour on Ivy Tech’s radar gun and the radar gun of an MLB scout in attendance.

Up until recently, Peters was scheduled to pitch in this summer’s MLB Draft League, a showcase for many of college baseball’s top prospects leading up to the draft. However, Peters recently committed to play in the Cape Cod League, a highly-regarded wooden bat league for some of college baseball’s best players.

Peters has committed to play next season at Miami University (Ohio). However, the 2022 MLB Draft is set for July 17-19, and Peters may have a decision to made if he is selected – either play D-1 baseball, or sign and go pro. Either way, Mat Peters has come a long way from the player at Bishop Dwenger just a few years ago.