Fort Wayne’s Curry signs letter of intent to play at Kansas

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Sydney Curry made it official on Wednesday as the sophomore at John Logan Community College signed his letter of intent to play for the Kansas Jayhawks next year.

Curry, a Northrop High School grad, is regarded one of the top JUCO post players in the country. He’s averaging 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds a game for a John Logan team that is 18-4 overall and still alive in the postseason. Curry is shooting 68.8% from the floor for the Vols this season.

Curry originally signed with the Miami RedHawks out of high school, but opted to play JUCO ball for the last two years instead.

At six-foot-eight, 260 pounds, Curry is expected to make an immediate impact in the post for coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks.