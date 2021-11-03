Fort Wayne’s Brooks ready to lead young Kentucky Wildcats squad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WANE) – Former North Side standout and Highlight Zone regular Keion Brooks Jr. is ready for a starring role in Lexington this season as Brooks will be counted on to provide experience and leadership for what looks to be a young Wildcats team.

Last year as a sophomore the 6-foot-7 forward missed the preseason and the first nine games with a calf injury. When he returned to the court Brooks was a key cog for coach John Calipari. Brooks was fourth on the team at 10.3 points per game and led the Wildcats with 6.8 rebounds a contest.

Brooks and Kentucky will play their second and final exhibition game on Friday. UK’s regular season opener is set for November 9 against Duke.