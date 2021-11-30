Fort Wayne to host D-III men’s basketball championship in March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne is set to host the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship in March after three years without the title games.

FORT WAYNE, IN – MARCH 16: University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans celebrate with the trophy after winning the Division III Men’s Basketball Championship over of the Swarthmore College Garnets held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena on March 16, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans won the Championship 96-82. (Photo by A.J. Mast/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The championships will be held March 18-19 at the Memorial Coliseum. It was last held in Fort Wayne in 2019.

“After hosting a successful 2019 Championship full of fanfare, we’re excited to return to Fort Wayne, and once again crown a Division III Men’s Basketball Champion in the heart of basketball country,” said Alex Mortillaro, NCAA Coordinator of Championships and Alliances.

Visit Fort Wayne, Manchester University, and the Memorial Coliseum will serve as local hosts of the Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.

Tickets for the games will go on sale Friday at //MUSpartans.com/NCAA.

“As a participating team in the 2019 Championship, the experience of walking into the arena and having fans not only from the participating schools but from the community in the stands, was an amazing feeling. While we’re excited to be getting back to the game we love, we’re excited to be once again welcomed back into Fort Wayne, a city who really knows how to celebrate,” said Mike Schauer, NCAA Committee Chair.

Fort Wayne is set to host the D-III championships through 2026.

The annual economic impact is estimated at $575,000 for each year of the championship.