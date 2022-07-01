CHICAGO (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Andrea Williams is getting another crack at being a Division I head coach. On Friday, Williams was named the newest head coach at Chicago State University.

During her 27-year coaching career, Williams made a stop at her home town when she served as an assistant for Purdue Fort Wayne’s women’s basketball team for the 2015-2016 season. Her most recent Division I head coaching gig was at the Air Force Academy, where she ran the program from 2010-2015.

Williams’ takes over at Chicago State after serving as the head women’s hoops coach at Division II Fort Valley State, where she led the program for three seasons.