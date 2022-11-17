FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a standout player at Homestead High School, Andrea Williams developed her deep love for the game of basketball in the Summit City. Now, the Fort Wayne native will be back in her hometown leading her own D-1 program.

Williams is in her first year as the head coach at Chicago State. The Cougars are set to play Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Gates Center.

Williams is no stranger to the Gates Center. She briefly spent time coaching back in Fort Wayne, serving as an assistant coach for one season (2015-16) on Chris Paul’s staff.

Before taking over at Chicago State, Williams spent three years as the head coach at D2 Fort Valley State. In her 28 years, she’s coached all around the country, including a stint as the head coach at the Air Force Academy.