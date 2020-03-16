Fort Wayne native Kroft transferring from Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Blackhawk Christian and North Side basketball standout Lucas Kroft is leaving the Ball State basketball program in Muncie after one season.

Kroft made the announcement via social media on Monday:

While he is from Fort Wayne, Kroft played his final season of high school basketball at Richmond after his family moved.

Kroft, a 6-foot-5 wing, played in 14 games for the Cardinals this past season. He averaged 8.7 minutes in those games, scoring 1.1 points and pulling down 0.8 rebounds.

Ball State went 18-13 this past season.