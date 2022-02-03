Fort Wayne native Garcia leads NKU over Mastodons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a Horizon League game against Northern Kentucky 67-43 on Thursday (Feb. 3) at the Gates Sports Center.

Concordia Lutheran High School graduate Carissa Garcia scored six points for NKU. Garcia was named the Tiffany Gooden Award winner as a senior in 2019 as the top prep basketball player in the SAC.

This game was used to celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day, which took place on February 2.

After the Norse went up 8-0 with seven minutes in the first quarter, the ‘Dons went on a 7-0 run, with five of those points came from Amellia Bromenschenkel. During the run, the ‘Dons held the Norse scoreless for 5:46.

In the second quarter, the Norse out-scored the ‘Dons 13-2, using that momentum to lead by as many as 26.

Both the ‘Dons and Norse were 4-of-17 from 3-point range, while the ‘Dons made all five of their free throws. The ‘Dons also forced NKU into 14 turnovers.

Audra Emmerson led the ‘Dons in scoring with nine points in 26 minutes. She shot 3-of-4 from the field, was 1-of-2 from 3-point range, and committed just one turnover. Bromenschenkel and Shayla Sellers both grabbed five rebounds, while Sellers added three assists, two steals, and a block.

With the loss, the Mastodons fall to 6-15 overall and 5-9 in Horizon League play. NKU improves to 16-4, 10-3. Purdue Fort Wayne will return again on Saturday (Feb. 5) with a game against Wright State at 2 p.m. in the Gates Sports Center. That will be the 15th-annual Pink Out game. Purdue Fort Wayne will recognize breast cancer survivors at halftime.