Fort Wayne native Eric Wedge signs contract extension at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State baseball head coach Eric Wedge has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, director of athletics Darron Boatright announced Tuesday. The extension adds two years onto Wedge’s existing contract, which was set to run through 2024.

“We are happy and supportive of the strides made in our baseball program under Coach Wedge,” Boatright said. “This shows mutual commitment to working together in providing consistency in leadership moving forward.”

Entering his third season at the helm, Wedge led Wichita State to a 31-23 overall record in 2021, including an 18-13 record and third-place finish in the American Athletic Conference. The 18 conference wins and third-place finish in the AAC both marked program records since WSU joined the conference prior to the 2018 season.

In addition, the Shockers had five players named all-conference first team in The American, a program-best since becoming members of the AAC.

In his inaugural campaign as head coach at WSU in 2020, Wedge immediately made an impact, helping the Shockers post a 13-2 record before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wichita State ended the season on a 12-game winning streak — its longest streak since 2008.

“I feel delighted and honored that the University and athletic department are giving me the opportunity to continue my work with the baseball program and our exceptional student-athletes,” Wedge said. “My long-term commitment is to return our baseball program to national prominence while supporting the goal of providing an environment and an opportunity for our student-athletes to thrive personally and as a team.”

Wedge, who was a catcher for the Shockers from 1987-89 and earned first team All-America honors in 1989, came to WSU with 15 years of coaching experience including 10 years as a Major League manager.



In his three years as a Shocker, Wedge was a member of three NCAA Tournament teams, two College World Series teams, three Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title teams and helped lead Wichita State to the 1989 National Championship.



Wedge, a native of Fort Wayne, Ind., was drafted in the third round of the 1989 Major League Baseball Draft by the Boston Red Sox and made his Major League debut on Oct. 5, 1991 for the Red Sox.



He began his coaching career in 1998 in the Cleveland Indians minor league system and earned multiple Manager of the Year awards.



In October of 2002, Wedge was named the manager of the Cleveland Indians. During his first three seasons, he guided the Indians from fourth place to second place in the American League Central Division standings. In 2007, Wedge led the Indians to the Central Division title and he was named American League Manager of the Year.